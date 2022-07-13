Louise M. Letourneau 1938 – 2022 BOWDOIN – Louise M.Letourneau, 83, died Monday July 11, 2022 in Bowdoin after battling a long courageous battle of cancer. She was born July 15, 1938 in Topsham to Murton O. and Florence A. (Leeman) Small. Louise attended Topsham and Brunswick schools. She was a member of the 1st Parish Church in Brunswick, a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, member of Kaleidoscope Quilters, member of Silver Sneakers of Bowdoin, Peoples Plus and Pine Tree Quilters, Inc. Louise was predeceased by her brothers, Murton O. Small Jr, and Richard E. Small, and a sister Stephanie Small-Prasher. She is survived by her husband Leroy R. Letourneau of Bowdoin; her daughters Constance F. Rose of Bowdoin and Rebecca L. Beck of Brunswick, a son Phillip J. Beck Jr. of Topsham, stepsons Leroy R. Letourneau II of Sabattus, Joseph Pelkey Sr. of Harpswell and James Beck of New Hampshire; nephew John Catalan of Boston; 10 grandchildren, Jessie and Christopher Rose, Vanessa, Madison and Electra Beck, Tyler Beck and Daniel Thompson, Joseph Pelkey Jr. and Joshua Pelkey, Grayson Letourneau; 11 great-grandchildren Owen, Brayden, Weston, Scarlet, Kaylie, Kendall, London, Asher, Trevor, Weston and Noruh. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday July 15, 2022 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Sat. July 16, at the funeral Home. Graveside committal prayers will be held 10:00AM, Sat. July 23, at Hix Small Cemetery in Bowdoin. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com .

