Margaret “Peggy” Kramer Anderson 1946 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Margaret “Peggy” Kramer Anderson passed peacefully at home on June 30, 2022 with family by her side. Peggy was born on August 13, 1946 in Allentown, Pa. to Roger and Lucille Kramer. She spent her childhood years in Sheboygan, Wisc., Elmhurst, Ill., and Wyckoff, N.J. She graduated from Baldwin Wallace University, where she met her husband of 54 years, Greger Anderson. They married shortly after graduation, on August 17, 1968 and spent the first year of their marriage in Jamestown, N.Y. where Peggy taught at Falconer High School. Greger’s graduate studies took them next to Ithaca, N.Y., where Peggy continued teaching. In 1971, they moved to Wisconsin and started their family with the birth of their two sons, Erik and Stephen, the part of her life she was most proud of. In 1976, the family moved to Rocky River, Ohio, where Peggy became the Head of School for the Rocky River Montessori School, a role that brought her much joy as Erik and Stephen attended. When the family moved to Westford, Mass. in 1981, Peggy became interested in travel and worked for several years as a travel agent. In 1985, Peggy earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Lowell, and returned to her work in education. In 1991, Peggy and Greger moved to the Nyack, N.Y. area where Peggy dove into the world of real estate, something that engaged her, whether as a realtor or investor, for years to come. Having spent many memorable summers in Cundy’s Harbor and winters at Sugarloaf as the kids were growing up, Peggy and Greger happily moved to Harpswell — a place they’d call home for two decades — following Greger’s retirement in 2000. In addition to running a residential development company, Peggy and Greger got much joy from spending time out on the waters of Casco Bay, sometimes as a pair, but often with friends and family aboard, hosting trips to their favorite islands and seafood lunch spots. When Maine’s winters got too cold, Peggy wasn’t shy about packing she and Greger up and heading to warmer climates, spending memorable seasons in Palm City, Fla., Sun City West, Ariz., and northern California. Wherever she put down roots, Peggy had an affinity for making connections with those nearby and forming friendships that would last long after she had moved. Peggy kept in touch with many, always up to date on their and their families’ activities, reflecting the realness to the bonds formed, and her capacity to care deeply for so many. With her huge heart, Peggy sought opportunities to help others. Whether volunteering at the Good Shepherd Food, Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary, CBI, or Highland Green Cooperative, Peggy gave generously not only of her time, but her energetic and caring spirit as well. A master trip planner — whether to Alaska, Sweden, Cuba, Chile, European river cruises, or Oregon — Peggy got as much joy from preparing as she did exploring the new places. Peggy’s warm spirit shone brightly –whether hosting these family adventures, dinner parties, or taking care of her grandchildren. Those lucky enough to be invited were always happy to have the time with her. Peggy delighted most in moments with family, and she took advantage of any time she could spend with her five grandchildren. She loved them unconditionally, and they feel the same of her. A gamer through and through, Nana loved games with them almost as much as her nightly cribbage matches with Greger. Rituals seemed to feed her soul, and her family reaped the benefits of joining her in them. Peggy was predeceased by her parents Lucille and Roger Kramer, who met as young officers (WAAC and USAAF) and were married shortly after Roger returned from WWII following VE Day. Peggy leaves behind her loving husband, Greger; two sons, Erik (Dana) of Freeport, and Stephen (Brooke) of San Anselmo, Calif.; five adoring grandchildren, Conrad, Gustaf, Leopold, Ivar, and Josephine; her sister Elizabeth (Steve); two nieces; many cousins; and a large circle of friends from all parts of her life. The family would like to thank the staff of Sunnybrook Senior Living, Sasha (her personal caregiver), as well as the incredible hospice team, who together helped make Peggy’s last weeks of life peaceful. A private celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Peggy may be made to: The Maine Coast Waldorf School 57 Desert Rd. Freeport, ME 04032

