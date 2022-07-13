Maine’s First Ship has received a $4,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Fund to collect and publish via film the informal oral histories of the volunteers who helped reconstruct the 17th century sailing vessel, Virginia.

“This grant allows us to professionally capture the stories of people who have invested a decade or more in the building of Virginia,” said Kirstie Truluck, the organization’s executive director. “In addition to capturing the voices of volunteers and investors, we are eager to engage high school students, including Morse Shipbuilder Addie Hinds, who will have the chance to work alongside a professional videographer to skillfully gather the stories of these remarkable shipbuilders.”

Hinds and Elsa Goebel-Bain, of Winthrop, both share a passion for media and communications.

“This will be a meaningful project for everyone involved,” Truluck said.

The organization has hired Tailwind Media, and principal Tom Ryan, to work on this project. Ryan, who specializes in documentary filmmaking, is also a member of the faculty at Maine Media College in Rockport.

To learn more about or to support this project, contact Truluck at [email protected]

