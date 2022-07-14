All Saints Parish, including St. John’s Catholic School, has a long history of helping Tedford Housing, which offers a variety of services for the area’s homeless and others in need. Over the course of the next two weeks, the parish will raise a little Christmas spirit to offer a helping hand once again.

Christmas in July will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, located at 39 Pleasant St. in Brunswick, from Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, July 31. A Christmas tree will be set up in the St. Joseph Shrine area with gift tags listing different items. To participate, individuals and families pick up a tag and return the item listed by the end of the month.

Masses are held at the church on Saturdays at 4 p.m., Sundays at 11 a.m., and Tuesdays at 8 a.m. Participants can also drop off their items or food donations to the parish office at St. Charles Borromeo Church on 132 McKeen St. in Brunswick.

All proceeds and items will be given to Tedford Housing, which was founded by the Brunswick Area Interfaith Council to provide emergency shelter for the area’s homeless adults in 1987. Tedford has become a resource center for homeless and at-risk neighbors, much more than a shelter with emergency beds.

A similar Christmas in July event is underway at the churches of St. John Paul II Parish in Scarborough to help new arrivals to Maine, the homeless and veterans. For more information, visit portlanddiocese.org.

