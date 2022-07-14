Midcoast Council of Governments will host an online housing forum July 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The forum will focus on housing supply and demand issues in the region.

Maine Housing Executive Director Dan Brennan and Senior Advisor Greg Payne will share their understanding of Maine housing issues and their impacts on the Midcoast.

The forum will include a presentation from Greg and Jeff Levine of Levine Planning Strategies on legislation that could increase Maine housing opportunities by studying zoning and land use restrictions.They will also discuss new housing requirements facing local municipal governments.

“The Midcoast, like much of Maine, faces significant housing issues: the increasing price of rental and homeowner housing (across all markets), increases in homelessness, increasing shortage in workforce housing, and increasing demand for senior options,” states a press release from Midcoast Council of Governments. “The shortage in affordable housing has made it increasingly difficult for employers to attract workers to this region.

“As manufacturers such as BIW and Lyman Morse, or service providers such as Mid Coast Hospital reach out to hire new employees, they are being told that the cost of housing here is making employment less attractive.”

The forum will be live in Waldoboro but will stream on Zoom, the link for which is at midcoastcog.com.

