Two experts from the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon will join FREEport SPEECH on July 22 at 7 p.m. at the Meetinghouse Arts Center to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Retired Navy Admiral Gregory Johnson and Susan Thornton, a retired State Department diplomat, will be the guest speakers in a conversation moderated by Harold Pachios, a founding member of the law firm Preti Flaherty.

Johnson is the former Commander-in-Chief, Allied Forces (NATO) Southern Europe and Commander U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa. According to a press release, earlier this year Johnson warned that nuclear proliferation is on the horizon, noting that Ukraine turned its nuclear weapons over to Russia in the 1990s. He warned Iran and North Korea are watching how that has played out for Ukraine in light of Russian aggression.

Thornton has almost 30 years experience with the U.S. State Department in Eurasia and East Asia. In remarks at the Delphi Economic Forum in March, Thornton stated that America appears to be headed to a new Cold War division of the world with undefined spheres. She said that while the spheres may not be clear, they will affirm the current administration’s view of a 21st century battle of democracies vs. autocracies.

“We are delighted to have such distinguished guests at our third event this season,” Freeport Speech Board President Tom Saliba said. “The world becomes smaller every day and what happens in Ukraine is felt by all of us around the globe.”

Net proceeds from this event will be donated to Partners for World Health, a non-profit that collects medical supplies and provides needed health care resources to the developing world.

