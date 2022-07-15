Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage will once again team up to present a co-production of “Smoke on the Mountain” from Aug. 2 – 28.

The show tells the hilarious, heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus.

Pastor Oglethorpe, the young minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into “the modern world.” Between songs, each family member “witnesses” – telling a story about an important event in their life. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures.

By the evening’s end, the Sanders family has endeared itself to viewers by revealing their weaknesses and allowing the audience to share in their triumphs.

The cast includes John Vessels Jr. (Rev. Mervin Oglethorpe), Larry Tobias (Burl Sanders), April Lee Uzarski (Vera Sanders), Andrew Crowe (Stanley Sanders), Elleon Dobias (Denise Sanders), Daniel Emond (Dennis Sanders) and Sarah Hund (June Sanders).

The show is directed by Jeff Stockberger with set design by Anita Stewart (also artistic director of Portland Stage).

Performances take place at Portland Stage 25 Forest Ave, Portland. For tickets, visit portlandstage.org or call (207) 774-0465.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: