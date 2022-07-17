Contractors are working to transform the former Bath Regional Career and Technical Center into a welcoming environment for local elementary school students, giving them a new learning space after a devastating fire destroyed their wing the Dike Newell School.

Among the changes are a new playground and upgrades to the interior of the tech center. Last Monday, contractors added the official Dike Newell sign at the entrance of the former technical center located at 800 High St.

The fire that destroyed half of the first- and second-grade Dike Newell building was allegedly set by an arsonist last month, forcing school district administrators to hustle in finding a new location to teach their students.

On July 7, Dike Newell Principal Jennifer McKay wrote to parents informing them students will be attending classes at the technical center, attached to the former Morse High School, next fall.

“Quite a bit of work will be done this summer to make the building functional for school in the fall, but there is enough space for us to run our elementary school in that building,” McKay said.

Advertisement

Determined to make the transition smooth, Regional School Unit 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel said the district will be installing a playground for students. None existed at the site previously because the tech school was designed for older students

“We will be creating a new playground for the students for recess, and bringing over some of the current playground equipment,” said Manuel. “We will be offering physical education, which will take place in a bigger space inside, as well as some outside activities.”

Manuel couldn’t be reached last week to detail what improvements will be made to the interior of the building.

RSU 1 has started an online donation campaign to help replace school supplies that were lost in the fire. Those wishing to donate directly to RSU 1 can visit donorbox.org/dike-newell-school.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: