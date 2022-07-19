The Patten Free Library and Bath Housing are helping Seacliff and Moorings residents master their smartphones, computers and tablets with a free assistance program.

Once a month, Roberta Jordan, Patten’s assistant director, meets clients at those Bath Housing properties. The program has been in a test run since March, and will continue and likely expand, according to a press release.

“It’s the small things that make a big difference,” said Jordan, who assists with basic issues such as navigation, resetting devices and recovering passwords. She also helps clients sign up for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives residents discounted, flat rate internet services through Comcast and other providers.

“This is a logical extension of our ‘Book A Librarian’ program, where people can make an appointment to get help with iPads, phones, etc.,” Jordan said. “This new program is meant to help those who can’t get to the Library easily for an appointment. It also complements our new ‘Homebound Delivery Service’ for patrons who want to get materials delivered to them.”

The library has also been developing a relationship with Age-Friendly Communities of the Lower Kennebec to promote their free digital tablet program, and with the National Digital Equity Center to provide digital literacy classes at the library and potentially on-site at Bath Housing sites.

Jordan is currently the only person staffing the program, but that could change if demand for the service continues to rise and a crew of regular volunteers are vetted and trained.

“It’s been a wonderful experience so far. I don’t have high-level technology skills, but there are some pretty basic tasks I can help people with that are often incredibly helpful and freeing,” Jordan said. “We are delighted to work with Bath Housing to offer this service.”

For more information, contact Debora Keller at 443-3116.

