Peggy Fisher 1937 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Cherished wife and mother, Peggy Fisher, passed away on July 6, 2022 at the age of 84. She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Ray Fisher, her daughter, Suz Fisher, her son, Dan Fisher, her daughter-in-law, Pan Zhang and Pan’s son Brendan, and her sister, Susan Roper. Peggy was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Lillian and Bill Wurtz. Peggy grew up in Port Washington, Long Island, with her sisters, Sue and Cyn, and her brother Bill. She moved to Maine in 1965 when her husband, Ray, accepted a teaching position at Berwick Academy, and later, after living in Bath, Freeport, and Harpswell, moved to Brunswick, when she was teaching at Bates College and Ray was teaching at Bowdoin College. (A college rivalry that Peggy and Ray would good naturedly banter about for years to come.) Peggy’s passion was writing. Although she started out as a first grade teacher in Wilmington, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, in 1959, where she was fired after one semester … for being pregnant. It was one of many obstacles she had to overcome as a woman during that time, and for decades to come. But she was a fighter, not only for herself, but for anyone suffering injustice. Peggy’s caring nature and compassion for others was a driving force in her life. In the early 1960s, Peggy’s and Ray’s sense of justice drove them to heed Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to join the civil rights movement by addressing racial inequality in their own community. They formed the Committee for Racial Understanding along with several other local couples, including elementary and secondary school teachers, a college professor, a minister, and officers from a local military base. Together they exposed racial injustice in the housing industry in Maine, among other activities. Even in the advanced stages of dementia in recent years, Peggy’s nurturing nature shined as she frequently expressed to her caregivers how wonderful and talented they were, often giving them words of encouragement and praise. She was the same as a mother, always supportive of her children’s choices, even into adulthood, even when she didn’t agree with their choices or opinions. She was their biggest cheerleader from their birth until the day she died. Peggy loved to write. Her writing career started early on as a journalist for the Maine Times. During her 11-year tenure at the Times, she published a considerable number of freelance pieces, including an essay for the New York Times Op-Ed page. She also took one of two honorable mentions in the Paul Myhre Awards for Excellence in Reporting . As part of her work for the Maine Times, she also participated in numerous television and radio panels. Her kids were always excited to see Mom on TV! Although Peggy did not normally write mysteries – the favorite genre of her husband and daughter – one of her mystery short stories was published in Ellery Queen magazine, and in 1985, reprinted in The Year’s Best Mystery and Suspense Stories. She had several other short stories published in noteworthy magazines including the American Literary Review, North American Review, and Room of One’s Own. She not only wrote her own stories but also taught creative writing at StoneCoast Writers’ Conference and Bates College. To this day, she still receives letters from her students of 20 years ago. In a recent letter, a student from Japan wrote “Since we first met, you’ve been a source of inspiration to me.” And in a performance evaluation at the time, her supervisor wrote that Peggy received consistently excellent student evaluations that noted she was “intelligent, analytical, supportive, and inspiring.” She went on to write “I have worked with students who have been in Peggy’s charge, and I am repeatedly struck by how far she has advanced their thinking and writing.” In addition to writing, Peggy loved animals, a love that inspired her family to adopt and rescue many animals over the years. Combined, the family has had 12 dogs, four cats, and numerous gerbils, as well as rescued wildlife. Peggy’s family feels extremely grateful to have had her as a wife and mother. A memorial service for Peggy will be held on July 23, 3 p.m. at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America or Midcoast Humane.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous