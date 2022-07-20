Russell Eugene Mitchell 1961 – 2022 RUMFORD – Russell E. Mitchell, 60 , was found deceased in his home on July 8, 2022. Russell was born on July 19, 1961 in Savannah, Ga. He was raised in Sanford, Fla. and attended Seminole High School there. Russell served in the US Navy 1979-1982. Following the Navy, he worked for Sanford Electric Company ll Inc. as an electrician. He worked as a lift operator for LL Bean in the early 90’s and worked for several years in the commercial fishing industry. Russell learned to speak fluent Japanese as a small child while his father was stationed in Japan in the Military. He loved guns, motorcycles, camping, The Miami Dolphins/Dan Marino, animals and mischief. He was known for his hush puppies, cornbread and fried chicken. He was a true Redneck, more of a man than a mountain and full of funny stories. He was a friend to everyone he met and easy to love. Russell was predeceased by his parents, Brady and Flozell Mitchell. He is survived by his biological mother Margie Atkinson-Hudson of Savannah, Ga.; son Casy Toney and his wife Christina of McMinnville, Ore., son Jesse Mitchell of Harpswell, daughter Rachel Mitchell of Rumford, and son Reed Mitchell of Cumberland; granddaughter Miley Toney; nine grandsons, Carter Toney, Carson Toney, Orion Anderson-Toney, Chance Anderson, Cameron Anderson, Cash Anderson, Anakin Schreiber, Braxton Mitchell-Buotte and Parker Phinney. Arrangements are under the care of Meader & Son Funeral Home. 3 Franklin St, Rumford, ME. 04276. http://www.meaderandson.com. A funeral will be held at The West Harpswell Baptist Church, 1492 Harpswell, ME. 04079, July 30, at 1a.m. A celebration of life will be held shortly after at 225 Ash Point Road, Harpswell, ME. 04079.

