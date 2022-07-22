Meetinghouse Arts hosts “Songs from Here,” a new initiative conceived by Maine-based singer Sarah Tuttle, composer Erica Ball and pianist Bridget Convey, to cultivate and celebrate locally written and performed poetry and song.

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St. in downtown Freeport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



“Songs from Here” features a program highlighting the poetry of New England, with a world premiere of a new song cycle from Erica Ball featuring exclusively Maine-based poets as its centerpiece. Performances also feature readings from local poets.



For the Meetinghouse Arts engagement, vocalist and producer Sarah Tuttle reached out to Freeport-based writer Jefferson Navicky.

“I’m so happy to be working with Jefferson to make connections with local poets,” Tuttle said. “We’ve been discussing how musical and poetic themes might go hand in hand in our Freeport performance, and I’m excited to be learning more about the fantastic talent that surrounds us here in Maine. It’s exactly what ‘Songs from Here’ is all about!”

Local poets whose words will be featured in the July 28 performance are Mohamed Alghanami, David Sloan, Erin Covey-Smith, Kira Salter-Gurau, and Jefferson Navicky.

“It is our hope that this project will continue to connect poets, composers, and performers from across Maine, cultivate a culture of song in our state, and provide the basis of a network for fostering collaborations and strengthening artistic community,” Tuttle said.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for those age 17 and under. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the door. Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage is located at 40 Main St. in downtown Freeport, inside the First Parish Church. MeetinghouseArts.org

The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaboration, expanding access to arts and cultural assets, and amplifying the arts and culture as powerful tools to create, strengthen and connect community.

