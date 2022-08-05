Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out in a pile of metal shavings at Grimmel’s Industry Waste Facility in Topsham early Friday.

Topsham’s Deputy Chief Gerard Pineau said crews spent four hours on the scene extinguishing the blaze.

“The cause of the fire is unknown. We conducted our investigation, and it was not deemed suspicious at this time,” said Pineau.

Topsham firefighters were assisted by Durham, Brunswick, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Lisbon, West Bath and Wales fire departments.

There were 36 firefighters at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Grimmel’s lost an estimated $1,000 worth of equipment in the fire, including conveyor belts, according to a press release.

