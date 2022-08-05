The historic Opera House stage in Boothbay Harbor will host two more acclaimed talents this summer. On Friday, Aug. 12, Susan Werner returns at the request of Opera House audiences. Her performance will be followed on Aug. 13, by 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas and his band.

Songwriter Susan Werner has built a reputation coast to coast on the acoustic circuit. With professional jazz, rock and classical chops on piano, guitar and vocals, her songs and shows explore an array of styles ranging from Cuban Son to New Orleans junk piano.

Werner has toured with performers such as Richard Thompson, Joan Armatrading, Keb Mo and George Carlin, and her performances are known for their intensity, spontaneity and humor. Her score for composer and lyricist of the score for “Bull Durham, The Musical,” based on the MGM film was praised by the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Her latest full-length recording (“Flyover Country”) is a collection of 10 originals in traditional country and bluegrass song forms and features Werner’s signature blend of musicality, poetry and wit.

Advance discounted tickets for Werner’s show are $25, with regular tickets at $30. Advance tickets can be purchased from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling (207) 633-5159. Susan Werner’s performance is made possible thanks to sponsorship support from Paul and Louise Cowan.

Dobro master and 14-time GRAMMY winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar, elevating,

transforming, and reinventing the instrument. Additionally, Douglas is a freewheeling, forward-thinking recording and touring artist whose output incorporates elements of country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, blues, and Celtic into his distinctive musical vision.

Called “dobro’s matchless contemporary master” by The New York Times, three-time Country Music Association Musician of the Year award recipient Jerry Douglas is one of the most innovative recording artists in music as a solo artist, band leader for The Jerry Douglas Band and his Grammy-winning bluegrass band The Earls of Leicester, as well as a member of groundbreaking ensembles including Alison Krauss & Union Station, J.D. Crowe & the New South, The Country Gentlemen, Boone Creek, and Strength In Numbers. Douglas shines and soars. His distinctive sound graces more than 1500 albums with artists such as Garth Brooks, George Jones, Paul Simon, Little Big Town, James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs, Ray Charles, Dierks Bentley, and Tommy Emmanuel, among many others.

Jerry Douglas has had a significant influence on country, Americana, bluegrass and many related genres and on Aug. 13 the Midcoast will have an opportunity to hear this pioneer perform with his band. Advance discounted tickets are $35, regular tickets are $40.

Both performances start at 7:30 p.m., with doors for seating opening at 7 p.m. For additional information call the box office or visit boothbayoperahouse.com

