Diane C. St. Jean 1934 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Diane C. St. Jean, 88, of Brunswick, died on July 31, 2022. She passed away in her home while surrounded by her children. Diane was born on May 22, 1934, in Nashua, N.H. to Reuben and Frances Baker, formerly of Hudson, N.H. Diane worked as a registered nurse for her entire career. She worked in hospitals and nursing homes in New Hampshire and Maine, retiring in 1997. Diane was an active member of the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell where she loved helping with charity events at the church and donating handmade crafts for fund raisers. Diane could always be counted on to bring in a hot dish for church suppers. She loved flower gardening and was a wealth of knowledge on how to care for flowers of all kinds. She also loved needle point, sewing, painting, and making crafts of all kinds. She is survived by a son, Michael R. St. Jean and wife Marcia of Bennett, Colo., a daughter, Elissa D. Guy husband Charles of Mechanics Falls; and a grandson, Aaron Guy. She was predeceased by her parents, Reuben and Frances; and her husband, Raymond L. St. Jean Per Diane’s wishes, there will be no services held. Please send donations in her memory to the: Midcoast Humane Society 5 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011

