Eva Davidson 1937 – 2022 OXNARD, Calif. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eva Davidson, 84, of Oxnard, California. On July 29, 2022, she passed away peacefully at home with her beloved husband and daughters by her side. Eva was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Angelino and Eva Ronquilio on Oct. 10, 1937. She graduated from Waipahu High School in 1955. Eva married the love of her life … Gary, a sailor stationed in Hawaii, and were happily married for 61 years. She was a proud and devoted Navy wife for 31 years. Her tours began in NAS Barber Point, Hawaii, NAS Point Mugu, Calif., NAS North Island, Calif., NAS Moffett Field, CA, NAS Jacksonville, FL, and NAS Brunswick, Maine. She was employed for 19 years with the Navy Exchange. Eva was affiliated with both the VFW and American Legion. Eva adored her family, loving them deeply, and was strongly loyal. Her family was EVERYTHING. She was pure joy, vivacious with a radiant smile and an infectious laugh. Eva was an island girl, a lovely lady, and a best friend to her husband and daughters. She was the essence of Aloha Spirit, leaving behind a legacy to live a truthful life, and always finding the good in every person or situation. These are a few of her favorite things: red lipstick, big earrings, nail polish, animals, anything pink, motorhoming from Canada to Mexico and Coast to Coast, mexican dominos, picnics, wine tasting, flowers, pupus (appetizers), anything sweet, lighthouses, watching sports (especially Nascar), living in Maine and in beautiful Southern California. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker, wife and mother. Eva is survived by her loving husband Gary, her four daughters and their spouses, Debbie (Stan) Cvijanovich of Ventura, California; Julie (Randy) Ingerson of Lisbon Falls, Maine; Victoria (Frank) Lemelin of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and Patricia (Reggie) Dominique, San Marino, California; two brothers, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous niece.s and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved parents and brother, Ronald. The Davidson family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Camarillo St. John’s Hospital doctors and staff, Mission Hospice and Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home for their excellent care. Family and friends are invited to services to be held at JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura on Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. To honor our island girl, Aloha attire is suggested. Eva’s final resting place will be at the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission Hospice.

