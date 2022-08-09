Captain James Max Haddock 1944 – 2022 BATH – Captain James Max Haddock of Bath, Maine, known as Jim to his family and friends, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho on Jan. 24, 1944, to Max and Merl Haddock. He graduated from Montpelier High School in the class of 1962. After a misspent, but interesting youth in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington and was commissioned as an officer. He also earned master’s degrees at M.I.T. in Marine Engineering, Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture. Jim served his country for over thirty years and retired as a Captain in the Navy. He served and travelled many places including: Naples, Italy, SUPSHIPS at B.I.W. in Bath, Maine, Philadelphia, New York City and Bath, England, where he retired as the U.S Navy’s technical representative to the Royal Navy. After retiring from the Navy, Jim worked as an engineering consultant and taught naval engineering at the Maine Maritime Academy. He also volunteered for many years at the Maine Maritime Museum and the Bath YMCA. Jim loved reading and collecting books. He also enjoyed all manner of boating and loved taking family and friends on the Kennebec River, Down East and Casco Bay. Jim loved his wife Kathy dearly and they spent many happy years together travelling throughout the U.S, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand. Jim was dedicated to his five grandchildren and spent countless hours driving them to practice and watching baseball, hockey, soccer, wrestling, plays and synchronized swimming. A favorite trip he took later included visiting his grandson Jake in L.A. in his last term at college. Jim is survived by his loving wife Kathy Kenyon, his daughter Rachel (Scott) Haddock, his step-children Stacy Otis and Shawn Otis; his grandchildren Allyson Riggs, Elliot Otis, Jake Haddock, Cole Hibl and Max Otis, his great grandchild Rowan; his brothers Kerry (Laurie) Haddock, Marc (Sharon) Haddock and many extended family members. Although Jim had a long and distinguished career, to those who truly knew him he was a gentleman whose kindness, warmth and intelligence was surpassed only by his legacy of love to his family. Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives. A private Celebration of Life will occur in lieu of a funeral per Jim’s request. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net. Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, . Brunswick, Maine 04011

