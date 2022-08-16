Stuff the Bus returns for its fifth year to support Midcoast Youth Center’s Set for Success this Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Renys in Bath. Shop for supplies at Renys and help fill the bus with backpacks, pencils, notebooks, calculators and more.

Set for Success will distribute the school supplies to RSU 1 and Georgetown students for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Morse High School.

Donate supplies or contribute financially. It costs about $50 per student to provide all the supplies that are needed, according to a press release by Midcoast Youth Center. Financial contributions will be taken in person at the Stuff the Bus event or donate online at midcoastyouth.org.

“We are very grateful for Renys for welcoming us and supporting students as they prepare for a successful year of learning,” said Jamie Dorr, executive director of the youth center.

In addition to backpacks and school supplies, kids who attend Stuff the Bus can get a haircut from a local stylist, manicures, browse clothing and “surf” the information superhighway to learn more about area organizations that support youth and families.

Midcoast Youth Center serves 550-plus youth and families a year with a mission to empower Midcoast youth to be healthy, engaged and resilient by offering recreation, education and enrichment, leadership and life skills, referrals to mental health support and substance use treatment, and support to youth experiencing housing insecurity. For more information, visit the youth center’s website.

