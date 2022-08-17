Flare Night at Popham Beach will take place Friday, Aug. 19, with the annual parade kicking off at 7:30 p.m. at the Ft. Baldwin parking.

The parade will move through the village, ending at Fort Popham. The parade is led by founder George Popham and his second-in-command, Raleigh Gilbert, portrayed by Popham residents in costume. Town vehicles like fire trucks and an ambulance are invited to participate, along with local children and antique cars. Popham Beach’s Annual Historic Parade celebrates the arrival of the colonists to the village in 1607.

Children are encouraged to attend and walk in the parade accompanied by a parent or guardian. Costumes are optional and pre-registration is not necessary. All parade participants will meet at 7 p.m. at the parking area at the base of Fort Baldwin, straight ahead where the road veers sharply right when entering Popham Village.

Following the parade, there will be a bonfire on the river beach just down to the right past Spinney’s. Access to the beach will be from the public paths to the left of Spinney’s parking lot. Flares will be lighting up either side of the Kennebec River beach and the historic fort.

The women of the Popham Circle will have their café open and will be selling food, dessert and beverages at the Chapel House next door to the chapel. The Popham Library welcomes all residents, seasonal residents, and visitors to join us for this celebration night, as well as during regular library hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flare night and other summer programs are brought to you by the Popham Beach Improvement Association, in collaboration with the library. For more information stop by the library at 965 Popham Road or contact Barbara Ketonic at [email protected] Free parking for events is available behind the library.

