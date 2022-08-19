Maine State Music Theatre kicked off its final show of the season Thursday with its lovable cast of “Kinky Boots.”

“Kinky Boots” entertains with an upbeat score written by ’80s pop icon Cindy Lauper and a witty yet eye-opening script by comedic actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein.

The set, a true masterpiece by Kenton Jones and David Quackenbush transports the audience with authentic-looking brickwork, tall arched windows and a spiral metal staircase to Northern England at the Price & Son shoe factory.

A story of two unlikely friends — Charlie Price (Matt Farcher) the son of a shoe factory owner and Lola (Stephane Duret) a drag queen and son of a boxing champ—find common ground in their failed efforts to live up to their father’s unrealistic expectations, by creating something new and unexpected, leading to the ultimate business partnership.

Glitzy costumes by Madison Queen and Sarah Schlepp, fabulous wigs by Anthony Gary, and dazzling lights by Alissa Shea charmed the audience in the musical number “The Land of Lola.” The color palette throughout the show was eye-catching and gorgeously infused with LGBTQ pride.

Having played Lola on Broadway it was no surprise Duret captivated the audience with his impressive vocal range, legs for days, and alluring eyes. Accompanied by his six Angels (Jalen Michael Jones, Chad Takeda, Donovan Hoffer, Jonathan Bryant, Joshua Bellamy, and Devin Price) Duret opened a door for acceptance and beauty, with one of the most creative forms of entertainment you’ll see this year.

A comedic standout Lauren (Liz Shivener) —a factory worker with a secret crush on Charlie (Farcher)— had the audience busting a gut during her number “The History of Wrong Guys.” With high energy and desperation, crawling all over the set, Shivener made her character 100% relatable.

Other standouts included Don (Nathaniel Hackman)—a manly factory worker forced to come to terms with his ignorance— and Pat (Abbey C. Smith)—a high-strung factory worker who melts every time Lola struts into the room. Both Hackman and Smith played their roles with charm, purpose, and love.

Although the show is hilarious, audiences witnessed its painful beating heart during an intimate song performed by Lola (Duret) and Charlie (Farcher), called “Not My Father’s Son.” While both men may appear different on the outside, they are very similar on the inside, a message you will leave the show remembering most.

Director Marc Robins brought back the successful show after canceling his first attempt in 2020 at the Fulton Theatre in Pennsylvania, due to COVID-19. With a full house and a buzz of energy, Robins did not disappoint.

“Kinky Boots” runs through Aug. 27. Visit msmt.org for ticket and schedule information.

