Historic New England will host a walking tour along the Kennebec River at Bowman House on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Hear the intertwined stories of the Wabanaki, slavery in New England, the American Revolution and the river itself on this one-hour tour with Historic New England’s Recovering New England’s Voices scholar Scot McFarlane. Learn how the Wabanaki used the river to hunt, fish, and trade. Hear stories of how the first English settlers survived in this rural Maine frontier and how the river changed with the passage of time. Experience all this on a trail network with river views.

Bowman House is located at 22 Bowman Lane in Dresden. The tour begins at the front door of the house at 10 a.m. Admission is $15 for non-members and $10 for members and students. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are available at my.historicnewengland.org/13885/bow-river-6.

Be prepared to walk outdoors on potentially wet and/or uneven terrain. For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 882-7169. A tour of the interior of Bowman House is not included; house tour tickets may be purchased at my.historicnewengland.org/13714/14610.

