Elizabeth Ann Worrey 1940 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Elizabeth Ann Worrey, 81, of Phippsburg, died on August 18, 2022 in Brunswick. Elizabeth was born in North Berwick, the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (Libby) Wyman. Though Elizabeth was born in North Berwick, her upbringing was in Parker Head, Phippsburg, which was the place she always called home in her heart. She attended Phippsburg schools. Since she was the age of 5, she was always around her family’s business of clam harvesting. Into her adulthood, she shucked clams for many years. She worked for the Times Record Newspaper for 30+ years as a paper deliverer with well over 200 papers delivered every day. She passed the route onto her son, who has been delivering for 20+ years. Elizabeth loved going out on the boat, fishing, the casinos, and especially loved being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the rest of her family. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Earl; her parents; her siblings, Bernard, Jr., Marsha, Patricia, Edith (Dee Dee), Roberta (Bobbi), and Paul Dale. She is survived by her children, Laura Pelkey, Rosa Arven, Roberts Olson, Cindy Davis, Roy Schmidt, and Roxanne Munsey; her remaining siblings, Laura Pantelakos and Beatrice Reno; as well as 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg; Pastor Jeffrey Pelkey officiating. There will also be a celebration of Elizabeth’s life at the Sportsman’s Club in Phippsburg following the service. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

