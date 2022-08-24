Heidi Lynn Osborne 1970 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Heidi Lynn Osborne, 51, of Range Road passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, of complications after an accident in Brunswick. She was born in Dover Foxcroft on Oct. 14, 1970, a daughter of Robert R. and Lois E. (Gordon) Crawford. Heidi graduated from Morse High School in Bath in the Class of 1989. She attended the University of Maine at Orono for business and then later earned her Associate Degree in Early Child Development. She was employed at Casco Cable in Brunswick, later known as Susquehanna Communications and Comcast as the office manager. For more than 20 years, Heidi owned and operated a very successful childcare center known as, Watch Me Grow Day Care, in Brunswick. This was her pride and joy. Not only was she a second Mom to many children over the years but she was also a mentor, a teacher, and a wonderful friend to all her daycare parents and staff. She enjoyed walks on the beach, paddle boarding, garage sales, gardening and living life to the fullest at all times. Heidi’s greatest passion was raising her son, Nicholas and watching him continue into his career in the United States Air Force. Heidi also enjoyed helping people- if she knew you were looking to buy something, she would often say “I have a coupon for that”, or I just saw it for sale at such and such place. She always wanted to ensure that everyone was taken care of. Heidi knew a little bit about everything. She could be your tax accountant, nurse, therapist, lawyer, travel agent, seamstress – whatever you needed – she would never say no. Heidi had so many friends. It was not uncommon for her to drop whatever she was doing in order to help a friend in need. She was predeceased by her mom, Lois E. Crawford, of Brunswick. She is survived by her son, Nicholas R. Osborne of Brunswick; two sisters and their children, Suzy Osborne and companion Peter Eck, nieces, Samantha and Sarah Smith of Brunswick and Stephanie Osborne and companion Brian Ross of Brunswick, nephews, Reilly and Cameron Rafford; her dad, Robert R. Osborne of Lewiston, stepdad, Jim Crawford; Heidi’s companion Bob Grady of Pittston; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Heidi’s life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer, National Breast Cancer Foundation, INC. at http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/give/

Send questions/comments to the editors.