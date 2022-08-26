Police recovered the body of an Auburn man from the Androscoggin River in Topsham late Friday morning, about 17 hours after the boat he was in capsized.

Two other men who were in the boat when it flipped were rescued by first responders around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Maine Warden Service divers recovered the body of 23-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn at 11:42 a.m. Friday. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the release.

After the other two men in the boat were rescued, K-9 teams from Maine Search and Rescue Dogs helped the Maine Warden Service look for Stevens along the riverbanks until about 2 a.m. Friday. The search resumed around 7 a.m., and divers eventually found the body in about 21 feet of water, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Details about the type of boat the men were in and how it capsized weren’t immediately available. Maine Warden Service is investigating the cause of the boating incident.

Maine Marine Patrol, Topsham and Brunswick police, and fire and rescue personnel from Topsham, Durham and Lisbon responded to the scene.

