The Baxter Academy Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Klein-Christie as executive director, effective Sept. 2. Klein-Christie has over 20 years of experience working with local and international nonprofits serving youth and families in education and community services. She is committed to expanding STEM opportunities to reflect the untapped potential of the youth in southern Maine.

“Under Anna’s leadership, we are excited to expand our relationships with businesses and the community, connecting them with the phenomenal student base here at Baxter,” said Thorn Dickinson, board chairperson of Baxter Academy.

Baxter Academy is a Portland-based, college-preparatory high school that promotes student ownership of learning through curriculum focused specifically on science, technology, engineering and math, according to the school’s website. It is a public charter school free to Maine students.

“As our educational programming is at no cost to students in Maine, we welcome all students who are interested in solving some of our greatest challenges through STEM,” Klein-Christie said. “I am excited to strengthen access to higher education and employment opportunities for students, building on the great work of my predecessor and engage brilliant young minds in securing our shared future.”

Baxter Academy students study real-word problems in a collaborative setting with industry professional.

“Baxter students study under and alongside talented educators to face humanity’s greatest challenges,” said Head of School Cicy Po. “With STEM tools, they are empowered to envision a world that is more just, beautiful, and loving. We are excited by Anna’s leadership as she is committed to building upon the success of our school. She holds a deep belief in the power of student inquiry and aims to share the ways in which our students are not only scholars of STEM, but also active agents of our community.”

