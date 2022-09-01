Coastal Landing resident Jean Margaret Wood turns 100.
Share
Jean Margaret Wood celebrates her 100th birthday with family, friends and staff at Coastal Landing in Brunswick. When Wood was born in 1922, Warren G. Harding was president and stamps cost 2 cents. Wood spent summers on Cape Cod with her brother, parents and friends. She got her degree from Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing in New York City. She worked as a missionary nurse for a brief time with the Grenfell Mission, serving fishing families along the Quebec coast. She met her husband, Ken Wood, along the north shore of the St. Lawrence seaway, to whom she has been married nearly 74 years. They have a daughter, Deborah, who lives in Montreal, and a son Duncan, who lives in Harpswell. After many summer visits to Harpswell, they gradually eased their way into Maine via Cundy’s Harbor and then settled at Coastal Landing. Photo contributed by Mark Shipsey