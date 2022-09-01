Curtis Memorial Library is offering free library cards to Brunswick and Harpswell residents for National Library Card Sign Up Month in September.

Enjoy all the library has to offer, including:

• Thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks and digital materials.

• Newspapers, magazines and digital publications.

• Fast Wi-Fi.

• Work-away-from-home options with computers, wireless printing, remote printing, scanning, copying, cozy nooks, laptop bars and more.

• Study rooms and meeting rooms for one to 150 people (most are free or with minimal donation).

• Hundreds of items to borrow from the Library of Things including gardening tools, cooking supplies, musical instruments, yard games, crafting supplies and more.

• Children’s Library, Teen Zone, Reading Garden, Atrium, original 1904 Building Quiet Area and “Green” Mezzanine.

• Programs for all ages and interests.

Residents can apply for a library card online at curtislibrary.com/get-a-library-card/ or visit the library during business hours. Refer a friend or neighbor to get a library card during the month of September and each will receive a free sample of our 23 Pleasant Coffee, made exclusively for Curtis Library by Wicked Joe Organic Coffee.

Short-term and non-resident library cards are available for a small or annual fee.

