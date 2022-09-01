William Thomas Atwood 1947 – 2022 AUBURN – WilliamThomas Atwood, 75, known to most as “Bill”, returned to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 27, 2022. Bill was born on March 1, 1947 in Lewiston to the late Clarence Atwood and Carolyn (Walton) Atwood of Bath. Bill is remembered as a great family man, caring friend, lover of God and for his never-ending Dad jokes. Bill was a gifted artist and craftsman who loved working with his hands. He created many things we hold dear, including a wooden boat we enjoy every year as a family. He enjoyed spending time outdoors boating and fishing with his family. He was a quiet man that loved his family and friends, always willing to help when someone was in need. He was a wonderful Papa to his grandchildren, always attending their many games and cheering them on. He also loved impressing them with his pumpkin-carving skills. He will be missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Gail (Hawkes) Atwood. They resided in Auburn where they raised their two children, Matthew Atwood and his wife Melody, and Jill Atwood. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Owen, Kenzie, Thomas and Elizabeth; and his older brother, Clarence Atwood of Galveston, Texas. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s name to East Auburn Baptist Church.

