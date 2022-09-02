Arthur “Skip” C. Collins Jr. 1953 – 2022 LITCHFIELD – With a feeling of great loss, Debbie (Pulsifer), wife of Arthur “Skip” C. Collins, Jr., shares news of his passing at home with family by his side, on Aug. 24, 2022. He was her husband, best friend, and companion for almost 49 years. Skip was the son of Arthur C. Collins, Sr and Geraldine Porter Collins. He was born on Jan. 17, 1953 in Gardiner. He lived his entire life in Litchfield. He worked at Bath Iron Works for 40 years as an Electrician. He owned and operated Collins’ Country Estates, a former Mobile Home Community for over 30 years. He was involved with Boy Scouts for 20 years and held many positions from Den Leader to Scout Master. He started a Boy Scout troop in Litchfield. During these years, he developed a love for dutch oven cooking and operated “Let’s Go Dutch”, a small retail cast iron cookware business for a few years. Skip was an extremely caring, loving and devoted husband and father. He spent many wonderful hours as a part of his children’s activities. He sponsored sports teams in Litchfield and was assistant coach on a few teams. Skip’s sense of humor, quick wit, and well-timed pranks that were intended to keep family, friends, and co-workers on their toes brought laughter and smiles to many. He designed projects, learned necessary skills, and produced quality workmanship. One of his proudest projects was a cannonball/water cannon he used to entertain others when he was a seasonal camper. In the many years of camping, he enjoyed decorating for various theme weeks, most favorite being Halloween. Other hobbies he enjoyed included metal detecting, hiking, fishing, watching wildlife, yard sales and watching TV classics and movies. As his health worsened, his sense of humor and trademark grin remained. He proudly coined a nickname “Grumpy Grampa” in humor for his grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is survived by their children Darren Collins and Kimberly Collins Graybill, son-in-law, Ken; five grandchildren, Evie, Lauren, Landon, Jonathan, and Caden; his mother, Geraldine Heald, his mother-in-law, Beatrice Pulsifer; three stepsiblings, Sarah, Stephen and Howard Heald; and a much loved fur baby, Abbie. He was predeceased by his dad, Arthur C. Collins, Sr., father-in-law, Paul Pulsifer, stepdad, Clayton Heald; and daughter-in-law, Ashley Collins. The family is extremely grateful for the love, caring, and support provided to Skip, as well as the family, during the last few months of his life. Thank you to Amy, his excellent caregiver; Bridges; and his Androscoggin Hospice Home Care Team. There will be a graveside service on Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m. at Litchfield Plains Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Litchfield Fire Station. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In lieu of flowers, donations to your choice of the following is preferred: Litchfield Food Bank or Litchfield Fuel Fund c/o Town of Litchfield or Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous