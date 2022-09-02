The Brunswick Downtown Association (BDA) has announced the winners from its 16th Annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival held on Aug. 20 in downtown Brunswick.

Judging the exhibiting artists this year were Matt Barter, a painter and owner of Barter Art House Gallery in Brunswick; Mark Little, a local artist; and Lauren Agne, a graphic artist based in Atlanta.

The awards were as follows:

Best in show: Linda Mahoney Woodblock Prints, lmahoneyprints.com

First place painting: Nikki Pilgrim Art, nikkipilgrim.com

Second place painting: Holly Brooks, hollybrooksart.com/statement

First place mixed media: Lonie Laffely Ellis, lonieellis.com

Second place mixed media: Kathy Angel Lee, kathyangellee.com

First place photography: Michael James Murray, murraymichaeljames.com



Second place photography: Richard J. Snow, rjsnowphoto.com

First place fine craft: Stephanie Crossman, stephaniecrossman.com

Second place fine craft: Lucienne Timblin, 12,000 Volts, im-amazing.com

First place graphic/drawing: Kathleen Buchanan, Grey Seal Press, greysealpress.com/

Second place graphic/drawing: Angelia Murray Whimsical Watercolors, angeliapaints.com

First place jewelry: Cullen Goodyear, Cullen Jewelry Design, cullenjewelrydesign.me

Second place jewelry: Heather Atwood, H Monique Designs, hmoniquedesigns.com

For more information on the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, visit brunswickdowntown.org.

