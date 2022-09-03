I cannot understand the urge to spend billions exploring space when we cannot even find ways to sustainably feed, house and clothe the people existing on our own planet. We should earn the right to invade space only after we figure out how to manage the resources necessary for our existence on Earth, apparently the more difficult “rocket science” dilemma.

Our tax dollars should go to solving real and present problems rather than research that ends up providing space rides for billionaires.

Paula House Eisenhart

Scarborough

