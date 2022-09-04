GORHAM – George C. Bragg, 75, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Milo on Nov. 7, 1946, the son of Carleton G. and Rena M. (Landry) Bragg.

He grew up in Westbrook on Warren Avenue and Brown Street and attended St. Mary’s School and then Westbrook public schools. George joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served two tours in Vietnam. He married Carolyn R. Wing on June 21, 1969 at Gorham Methodist Church.

George worked at S.D. Warren in Westbrook and Work Opportunity’s Unlimited, Inc. in Portland. He served his community in many capacities with the Gorham Fire Department for more than 25 years, was a safety officer, served on the Standish Rescue Unit, Standish Fire Department, was a former commander of the VFW 10643, former junior vice commander, former president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 298 Portland, life member of the Disabled American Veterans, drove the DAV van, and served in the Volunteers in Police Service with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Gorham Police Department.

He enjoyed his family and grandchildren so much, and loved to fish and listen to oldies and country music.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three children, Christine C. (Bragg) Dunlea and her husband, Tim, of Gorham, Jennifer L. (Bragg) Desjardins and her husband, Jerry, of Buxton, and Brian G. Bragg and his girlfriend, Alice Weitzell, of Baldwin; five grandchildren, Zoe Desjardins, Ian Desjardins, Cheyanne Osmond, Kaleigh Bragg, and Kaitlyn Bragg; brother, Robert Bragg and wife, Barbara, of North Royalton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held, 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at White Rock Cemetery, North Gorham Road, Gorham.

To express condolences and to participate in George’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be sent to the

Disabled American Veterans of Maine,

290 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

