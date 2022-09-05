Three South Berwick residents were killed Sunday in a crash in New Hampshire that left four people dead.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Portland Avenue in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, when a Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Dodge Grand Caravan, according to a statement by Rollinsford police Chief Jonathan Uraskevich.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru and a passenger in the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver and a second passenger were taken to local hospitals, where they died, police said.

The men from the van were identified Monday by police as Peter Ronchi, 58, Gavin Sorge Jr., 22, and Sean Kamszik, 22. All were from South Berwick.

The name of the Subaru driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, officials put out a statement Monday saying that Ronchi was a member of the city’s Public Works Department in its water division.

“Our hearts go out to his family and the families of the others lost in the collision,” the statement said.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are looking for witnesses.

