WELLS

High school to start culling 2021 records

Wells High School will begin culling student records for the Class of 2021 at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Members of the Class of 2021 may request and obtain their student records in one of three ways: Send a request in writing, along with your name and mailing address to: Erin Sanborn, Wells High School Guidance Office, 200 Sanford Road, Wells, ME 04090; email at [email protected]; or call by phone at 646-7011, extension 2204.

The deadline for submitting requests for student records is by Oct. 1.

PORTLAND

Tate House awarded grant

Tate House Museum, in partnership with the City of Portland, has been awarded a Certified Local Government grant in the amount of $19,526.

This grant is administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, and the Maine Historic Preservation Commission and will support, in part, the development of new campus signage for Tate and Means Houses as well as construction of a new historic fence along the western boundary of the Tate House.

For more information, contact Holly K. Hurd at [email protected]

Students get scholarships from Red Sox Foundation

The Red Sox Foundation introduced recipients of the New England Service Scholarships during a recent pregame ceremony at Fenway Park, before a Red Sox-Braves game. The program recognizes graduating high school seniors throughout New England for their impact through local community service by awarding them a $1,000 college scholarship.

One hundred public high school graduates from all six New England states have been awarded scholarships this year. Among those selected scholars were local Franklin County students Michelle Seaberg of Phillips, and Leah Gilbert and Ella Plourde, both of Jay. Before their recognition on the field at Fenway Park, the awardees participated in four neighborhood beautification projects across Boston.

FALMOUTH

Aging agency to host 5th annual fundraiser

Wednesday marks the deadline to register for the Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s 5th annual fundraising event and luncheon “Charting the Future,” to be held Sept. 16 at The Woodlands Club, at 39 Woods Road.

Guided by this year’s theme “Better Together,” the event will reimagine a support system for older adults in Maine, fortified by connection, resilience, and innovation. Exploring all vantage points – volunteers, providers, community partners, businesses, donors, and staff – attendees will examine the strengths and needs of the aging population in southern Maine.

The 75-minute program highlights include a keynote presentation by Beth Steinhorn and special recognitions of Barbara Bock as Southern Maine Agency on Aging Volunteer of the Year and Catholic Charities Maine Refugees and Immigration Services as Community Partner of the Year.

The event is open to all members of the community who are concerned about and work towards improving the quality of life and well-being of the older community members.

Tickets are $50 for “Supporter,” $250 for “Host Committee,” and $1,000 for “Benefactor.” Benefactors and hosts are invited to the pre-luncheon reception and acknowledged in the printed event program.

The event will start at noon with attendees’ seating starting at 11:30 a.m.

To register and purchase tickets, visit future.smaaa.org/ctf2022. For more details, email [email protected] or call 396-6546.

CAMDEN

Native plant sale at amphitheater

The Camden Public Library is now accepting advance, online orders for the “Camden Native Plant Celebration & Sale: A Wild Seed Project Member-Run Event” that it will co-sponsor from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Camden Amphitheatre at 55 Maine St. Plants will be available for pick-up in the adjacent parking lot.

The plants are from local native plant nurseries and are grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, and neonicotinoids. Once established in the right environment, natives are low maintenance and normally do not require watering, fertilizer, herbicide, fungicides, or pesticides.

The event also will be an opportunity for the public to learn from experts about native plants and how to incorporate them into their gardens.

Pre-sales for plants are at the “Camden Native Plant Celebration & Sale, a Wild Seed Project Member-Hosted Event” Facebook page. A link to the page and all of the participating vendors and organizations can be found at librarycamden.org. Pre-sales will be provided by four nurseries: 5 Star Nursery, Blue Aster Native Plants, Honey Petal Plants, and Native Haunts.

Additional nurseries including Crystal Lake Farm & Nursery, Rebel Hill Farm, and Rooted Elements will have a selection of native plants, related books, and other goods available for purchase on the day of the event. Environmental non-profits with booths at the event will include Audubon Project Puffin, Camden Garden Club, Camden Street Shade Tree Volunteers, Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District, Megunticook Watershed Association, Merryspring Nature Center, and the Stewardship Education Alliance. Native plant experts will offer 10-minute informational talks at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and will also be on-hand to answer questions.

The event will be held rain or shine. A portion of the proceeds from all sales will benefit the Camden Public Library.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: