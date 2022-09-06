If your neighbor decides that he would like to have a bigger yard, and does this by moving his grill into your backyard, then you have a conflict. Most of us would agree that any discussions with this neighbor about how we might share our backyards can only begin when the neighbor moves his grill back onto his own property.

It is easy to call for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as Reginald Johnson does in his letter (“Ukraine needs U.S. help with peace talks, not more weapons,” Sept. 2). It is not reasonable to expect Ukraine to participate in peace talks until Russia moves its grill back into its own yard.

And if Russia will not move its grill? I, for one, am happy to help Ukraine push it back.

Michael Curtis

Portland

