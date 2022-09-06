BATH — Emma Comparato, Ava Wolverton and Marissa Zavitz each scored a goal as Brunswick defeated Morse 3-0 in field hockey action Tuesday.

Lydia Brown stopped 14 shots in goal for Morse (1-2).

FREEPORT 6, YARMOUTH 0: Emily Groves scored three goals as the Falcons won in Freeport.

Ava Gervais added a pair of goals for Freeport (1-1). Anna Machino added one.

Yarmouth falls to 0-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 4, SKOWHEGAN 0: Molly Tefft scored two goals as the Dragons (2-0) shut out the River Hawks (0-2) in Skowhegan.

Hannah Lay and Ella Gustafson also scored for Brunswick, while keeper Elysia Palmer made five saves. Skowhegan’s Natalie Cooke made 20 saves.

