BATH — Emma Comparato, Ava Wolverton and Marissa Zavitz each scored a goal as Brunswick defeated Morse 3-0 in field hockey action Tuesday.
Lydia Brown stopped 14 shots in goal for Morse (1-2).
FREEPORT 6, YARMOUTH 0: Emily Groves scored three goals as the Falcons won in Freeport.
Ava Gervais added a pair of goals for Freeport (1-1). Anna Machino added one.
Yarmouth falls to 0-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRUNSWICK 4, SKOWHEGAN 0: Molly Tefft scored two goals as the Dragons (2-0) shut out the River Hawks (0-2) in Skowhegan.
Hannah Lay and Ella Gustafson also scored for Brunswick, while keeper Elysia Palmer made five saves. Skowhegan’s Natalie Cooke made 20 saves.
