Zeus Rankin scored a goal in each half as the Biddeford boys’ soccer team earned a 4-1 win over Massabesic on Tuesday in Waterboro.
Rankin scored in the first three minutes of the game before Luke Gagne followed with a goal to make it 2-0 at the break for Biddeford (1-1). Huseen Saad and Rankin added second-half goals before Cassius Hogan answered for Massabesic (0-2).
Callum Labonte stopped three shots for Biddeford. Luke Sarrenkopf made six saves for the Mustangs.
CAPE ELIZABETH 4, GREELY 0: Eddie Caldera scored two goals in the second half as the Capers (1-0-1) beat the Rangers (1-1) in Cape Elizabeth.
Sabastian Moon scored two minutes into the game on pass from Grant Kelly, and Phillip Coupe headed in a corner kick by Jack Carignan in the 28th minute for Cape Elizabeth.
LINCOLN ACADEMY 1, LEAVITT 0: EJ Hunt scored from Pablo Jimenez Duran in the first half and the Eagles (2-0) beat the Hornets (0-2) in Newcastle.
Cody Cleaveland stopped all five shots to earn the shutout for Lincoln Academy.
Vanya Bezhenar made 13 saves for Leavitt.
SACOPEE VALLEY 5, POLAND 2: Chris Root scored twice and added three assists for Sacopee Valley (1-1), which used a three-goal second half to defeat the Knights (0-2) in Poland.
Carter Boulanger, Jonah Naratil and Grady Allen also scored for the Hawks. Talen Langevin and Drew Sayler answered with first-half goals for Poland.
Ryan Leighton of Sacopee and Sam Paledino of the Knights made eight saves each.
FALMOUTH 8, NOBLE 0: Sam Yoon scored three goals while Mason Quiet had a goal and three assists as the Navigators (2-0) rolled past the Knights (0-2) in Falmouth.
Finn Cameron, Michael Christmas, Ian Christy and Justin Mayo each added a goal for Falmouth.
Devon Ramsey made 14 saves for Noble.
