BIDDEFORD — Work on Biddeford’s Pearl Street reconstruction is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 7. Shaw Brothers has been contracted to complete the project, which is likely to continue until spring 2023.

Crews will reconstruct approximately 900 linear feet of Pearl Street, from its intersection with Lincoln Street to the Saco River and Biddeford Riverwalk, and work will include traffic calming bump outs, parallel parking space, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, storm drainage, underground conduit for electric, telecommunications and internet lines, and upgrading of approximately 465 linear feet of sewer lines, said city spokeswoman Danica Lamontagne. The design of the reconstructed road will also allow for the street to be closed to create an open gathering space, she said.

Traffic will be one-way on the street while the project is underway. The Blaze Brewing Company and ToGather parking lot will continue to be open and accessible for customers.

Lamontagne said all public on-street parking spaces on Pearl Street will be eliminated during the project, adding those who need public parking in the Pearl Street area may use the Pearl Street Parking Garage. Information about hourly and monthly parking permits can be found at https://www.premiumparking.com/city/biddeford.

Biddeford was awarded a $1.15 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration under its Public Works program for assistance with the construction of roadway and utility improvements on Pearl Street in April 2021. The investment is intended to support improved access to the parking garage and surrounding developments and promote further economic growth and development, city officials said in a news release.

The EDA funding will cover 50 percent of the total project cost. The City Council approved TIF funding as a source for the majority of the city’s required match, and the balance from paving and Combined Sewer Overflow funds, Lamontagne said.

