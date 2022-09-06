SACO — How is the quality of life in Saco? How satisfied are residents with city services? What are community perceptions?

The City of Saco wants to know the answers to these questions and more and is encouraging residential and business leader participation in a survey, which is available online. Paper copies are available.

The survey, said Communications Director Emily Roy, focuses on the quality of life in Saco, awareness and people’s satisfaction with city services and facilities, prioritization of city goals, community needs, and communication.

“This inclusive survey offers an opportunity to all Saco residents and business managers to give their voice to future decision-making in our city,” said City Administrator Bryan Kaenrath. “You can help us determine what is working well for our community and what isn’t.”

The survey remains available until Sept. 19.

To take the survey online, go to: crpp.questionpro.com/saco or find the survey link on the municipal website at sacomaine.org/communitysurvey.

For a paper version, people may pick up and drop off at the second floor of Saco City Hall at 300 Main St.; Age Friendly Saco, Room 204, Saco Community Center, 75 Franklin St.; Saco Scoop, 209 Main St.; or at Dyer Library, 371 Main St. To receive a paper copy by mail, call (207) 282-4191.

Kaenrath said the results of the survey will have an impact on strategic planning, community development, and budgeting.

The survey is conducted by The Center for Research & Public Policy, Inc., a national research and public policy think tank headquartered in Vermont.

“We look forward to inviting the Center for Research and Public Policy to present a report of the survey results to the public at a future City Council meeting,” Kaenrath said. “Results will also be available on our website after the survey closes.”

