Rep. Chellie Pingree announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st District, issued a statement that said she tested positive Tuesday and is experiencing mild symptoms. She attributed her mild symptoms to being fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“Although I am only experiencing mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated and boosted, for the safety of others I will be isolating at home while working remotely for my constituents,” Pingree said.

This is the second time that she has contracted COVID-19. In July, Pingree said she was experiencing mild symptoms, adding “it’s a good reminder that COVID is not done with us.”

The other members of Maine’s congressional delegation have all tested positive for COVID-19 over the past year.

Sen. Susan Collins tested positive for COVID-19 in April and experienced mild symptoms. Sen. Angus King tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2021. In March 2022, Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: