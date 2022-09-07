BRUNSWICK— Midcoast high school girls cross country teams enjoyed success last year, and they’re primed for more in 2022.

Here’s a look at the area teams this fall:

Brunswick

The Dragons continue to grow, and should once again be in the hunt for a Class A title.

Brunswick placed second in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference last fall and ninth at the state meet.

“We will need to stay healthy throughout the season and build momentum as a team from one meet to the next,” said coach Heather Hoisington, who is in her seventh season, fourth as the girls head coach.

Seniors Zoe Wilson, Hannah Wilkoff and Abby Valliere, along with sophomores Ellie Gilman and Freida Camacho, return. Newcomers Maeve Woodruff and freshman Natalie Perham will add talented depth to the squad.

Woodruff, a transfer from Maine Coast Waldorf last year, finished seventh in the Class C state meet in 2021.

On Sept. 2, in a five-team meet that also included Boothbay, Camden Hills, Medomak Valley and Morse, Woodruff finished second and Perham placed sixth.Wilkoff (ninth), Wilson (11th) and Camacho (12th) followed.

Lisbon

The Greyhounds are bringing in a pair of young runners, Vivianne Cooriveau and Aubrianna Bright after Abby Lucas and Acadia Rugullies both graduated.

“The girls will be competing for individual accomplishments (and) should surprise some opponents,” said head coach Jeremy Williams, who is in his eighth season.

The Greyhounds opened the season with a meet at Maranacook on Sept. 2.

Morse

The Shipbuilders enjoyed success last year, finishing fifth and also qualifying for the Class B state meet for the first time in several years. The team keeps growing, as well.

“There are a lot of new faces on the team this year,” said fourth-year coach Brent Luchies. “Some are freshmen, some are coming to Morse from other schools, and a few are giving the sport a shot for the first time. Our numbers are up and over half of the team is comprised of freshmen and sophomores.”

Sophomores Claire Clifford and Zoe Avery, along with junior Olive Beeton, return this season.

Beeton placed 15th in a Sept. 2 meet at Brunswick, while Avery placed 22nd, just behind freshman Kobe Sherwood (21st).

“Overall, it looks like we have some solid depth,” said Luchies. “A lot of kids put in some solid summer training which is the biggest key going into a new season. We’re looking to improve our splits and working on not only improving individual performances, but how to improve as a team.”

Freeport

The Falcons seek another strong performance at the Class B meet after finishing ninth at states in 2021.

Matthew Greear takes over for Brian Berkemeyer after assisting the longtime educator/coach the last eight seasons.

“I feel the team has a lot of promise and the ability to surprise their competitors,” said Greear.

Seniors Jillian Wight and Ellie Battarbee, juniors Caroline Carter and Clorinda Simoneau return to lead the team. Sophomore Josie Spaulding will also be a factor. All of them ran for the Falcons at the Class B meet last fall. Promising newcomers include senior Lucy Bradford and a strong group of freshmen including Lilah Hall, Laurel Wight and Lucy Huggett.

“All members of the team and coaching staff will be looking to have fun, improve, do our best each day and reach our full potential this season,” Greear added.

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles are poised to compete once again in the KVAC under longtime coach Diane Fournier.

Last year’s top runner, Lydia White, returns to anchor the team. The junior finished fifth in last month’s Laliberte Invitational and helped lead the team to a second-place finish at a Sept. 2 KVAC meet at Edward Little.

Also competing for the Eagles this year are Sarah Gray, Carly Satterfield, Angeline Beede, Kloey Arsenault and Lyra Legawiec.

The team will compete at the Quabacook Relays at Morse on Sept. 10 and will travel to Pineland Farms on Sept. 17 to compete in an eight-team meet that includes Lewiston, Brunswick and Gardiner, among others.

