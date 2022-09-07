ROCKLAND — Jason Bussey scored with 17:44 left in regulation off an assist from Moritz Scholze to help the Morse boys soccer team edge Oceanside 1-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Wednesday afternoon.

Waylon Rhorer had 18 saves to earn the shutout for the Shipbuilders (2-0-0).

BOYS SOCCER

YARMOUTH 2, FREEPORT 1: The Clippers scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to pull out a thrilling victory.

Justin Dawes snapped a 1-1 game when he scored with 4:26 left. The goal came about five minutes after Zachary Turkel tied things up for Yarmouth.

Kaiden Jacobs scored the lone goal for Freeport.

FIELD HOCKEY

LISBON 3, DIRIGO 2: Avia Russo scored the eventual game-winner with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter to lift the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Lisbon (2-1) scored in the first quarter off a corner shot from Haley Jane Tuplin. Lisbon’s Kayla Cooper slapped in a goal off a feed from Laura Mockler.

Jayce Brophy and Grace Averill each scored a goal for Dirigo (1-1).

Maria Levesque had 12 saves for Lisbon while Alyvia Eiils has 10 for the Cougars.

