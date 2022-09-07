Divin Mpinga scored all three goals for South Portland in a 3-2 boys’ soccer win Wednesday against Thornton Academy in Saco.

Mpinga’s second goal broke a 1-1 halftime tie, and his third made it 3-1.

South Portland is 1-1.

Lorenzo Vitti and Jeremiah Gomez scored for Thornton (0-2) on long-range strikes, both into the upper corner. Gomez’s goal was on a free kick.

MARSHWOOD 1, PORTLAND 0: Jason Singer headed in a corner kick by James Melino with 37 seconds remaining to lift the Hawks (2-0) over the Bulldogs (0-2) in Portland.

Andrew Perry finished with eight saves for Marshwood. Portland keeper Mike Lacroix stopped five shots.

GORHAM 4, CHEVERUS 1: Joe Cowan and Cole Bishop each had a goal and an assist as the Rams (2-0) cruised to a win over the Stags (1-1) in Portland.

Jackson Morrell and Mikel Carrasco also scored for Gorham. Nick Phinney made seven saves.

Luke Relli got the lone Cheverus goal.

SCARBOROUGH 8, WESTBROOK 0: Sandro Kaumba scored three goals and Jeff Badger and Will Fallona had two apiece as the Red Storm (2-0) rolled past the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Westbrook.

Kilson Joao also scored.

Jason McCarthy made seven saves for Westbrook.

MORSE 1, OCEANSIDE 0: Jason Bussey scored with 17:44 left in regulation off an assist from Moritz Scholze to help the Shipbuilders (2-0) beat the Mariners (0-2) in Rockland.

Waylon Rhorer made 18 saves to earn the shutout.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 4, CHEVERUS 2: Katie Gooch scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second half, lifting the Rams (2-0) past the Stags (1-1) in Gorham.

Gorham led 2-0 at halftime after a pair of goals by Faith Connolly. Cheverus tied it early in the second half on goals by Caoilinn Durkin and Finley Brown.

Gooch broke the deadlock with 23:20 left.

Gorham keeper Kate Martin finished with six saves. Evelyn Rush of Cheverus stopped nine shots.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Camryn Blatchford scored two goals and Elise MacNair had one as the Seagulls (1-1) used a three-goal second half to rally past the Hawks (0-1) in Hiram.

OOB keeper Summer St. Louis made four saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 9, WINDHAM 1: Lily Johnson had three goals and an assist to power the Stags (2-0) past the Eagles (0-2) at Windham.

Mackenzie Cash and Taylor Tory chipped in with two goals apiece. Olivia McCartney and Lucy Johnson also scored.

Zoe Dries scored for Windham.

BIDDEFORD 6, BONNY EAGLE 0: Ayla Lagasse recorded three goals and an assist to power the Tigers (2-0) past the Scots (0-2) at Standish.

Cece Keller chipped in with two goals. Taylor Gonneville also scored.

Ryleigh Turgeon made 26 saves for Bonny Eagle.

YORK 4, LAKE REGION 0: Abigail Armlin and Hadley Cucco scored two goals apiece as the Wildcats (3-0) raced past the Lakers (1-1) at Naples.

York led 3-0 after one quarter.

Reiyn Hart made 17 saves for Lake Region.

VOLLEYBALL

SANFORD 3, MASSABESIC 0: Billi Bruno had 11 digs and 13 aces, and Kora Eckelman added six kills, 10 aces and three blocks as the Spartans (2-0) cruised to a win over the Mustangs (0-1) in Sanford, 25-7, 25-4 and 25-7.

Meg Donnelly chipped in with four digs and eight assists. Dominique Boles recorded 10 aces, and Samone Gallagher had 12 service points.