No need to know the way to San Jose, only the easy hourlong drive just over the bridge and into New Hampshire to hear legendary singer Dionne Warwick in concert at the Portsmouth Music Hall on Wednesday night.

CONCERT REVIEW WHAT: Dionne Warwick WHERE: Portsmouth Music Hall REVIEWED: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Warwick still brings a ton of hit songs with her wherever she goes and a large crowd at the venerable venue was primed to hear as many of them as possible.

Backed by a tight quartet of musicians, the 81-year-old singer remained mostly seated during the show. She spoke warmly, adding bits of folksy humor here and there, and inviting the enthusiastic crowd for what she labelled a “stroll down memory lane.”

The New Jersey native started things off with slightly abbreviated renditions of “Walk On By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” to the delight of the audience who gladly accepted her invitation to sing along. A sense of a collective celebration of her music was very much in the air throughout the 80-minute performance.

Her voice has lost a bit of strength but she, not unexpectedly, has a strong grasp on where the sweet spots are in the music and, with some slightly updated arrangements in support, still delivers on her timeless repertoire. Shared memories perhaps fill in some of the gaps.

Versions of “Message to Michael” and “This Girl’s in Love With You” added to the list of many Burt Bacharach compositions that helped make the singer famous. A hushed “Alfie” found the singer once again summoning the melancholy within the classic movie theme.

Some of the loudest applause of the evening came for a highly Latin-ized arrangement of “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” that really stretched out, riding on the rhythmic accents offered by Brazilian Renato Braz from his array of small and large percussion instruments.

“Say a Little Prayer” featured Warwick in a soulful duet with her son David Elliot, who sang from the drum chair. Todd Hunter (piano/conductor) and Danny DeMorales (electric bass) filled out the band, adding brief solo moments along the way.

Upbeat, despite an earlier miscalculation that had her making a dash to Macy’s to pick up a dress for the show, the multi-Grammy winner finished strong with tunes aimed at encouraging all to work for greater peace and harmony.

“If I Want To” affirmed that sentiment and “We Are the World” reminded many of prior movements for change. “What the World Needs Now is Love” spelled it all out while “That’s What Friends Are For” sealed the deal.

She may harken back to an era when idealism seemed more abundant. But Dionne Warwick showed she can still lift spirits with her music.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

