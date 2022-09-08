BRUNSWICK — Marissa Zavitz broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth quarter, lifting the Brunswick field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Mt. Ararat on Thursday.
Felicity Jackson assisted on both goals for the Dragons (2-0), including Kiki Dinsmore’s first-quarter tally. The winning play was set up by a cross from Ellie Sullivan to Jackson, who tapped the ball to Zavitz for a one-touch goal.
Grace Keleher scored in the first quarter for the Eagles (1-2).
BOYS SOCCER
RICHMOND 1, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Hunter Mason’s goal was the difference for the Bobcats (2-0) in a win over the Panthers (1-1) in Richmond.
Marco Guerroer had the assist on the goal. Connor Vashon had six saves for the shutout.
Tanner Anctil had seven saves for NYA.
