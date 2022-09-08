GOLF

Play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour on Thursday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Thirty of the 144 players in the field had yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth. The tour said there would be no play on Friday and flags at the club were lowered to half-mast “out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family.”

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course,” the tour said.

Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 8-under 64s. English golfer Matthew Jordan was a shot further back after a round of 65.

LPGA: Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China opened with five birdies in six holes, birdied all but one of the par 5s and had an 8-under 64 on Thursday for a one-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The LPGA Tour returned to Cincinnati for the first time in 33 years and was greeted with a gorgeous day and plenty of good scoring at Kenwood Country Club. That included a remarkable performance by 14-year-old Gianna Clemente, who made it through Monday qualifying for the third week in a row on the LPGA Tour and this time has a chance to play all four days. Clemente played bogey-free for a 70.

DAVIS CUP: U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the group stage matches in Glasgow, Scotland, next week because he got COVID-19, and Bob Bryan will fill in as acting captain.

Bryan won 16 Grand Slam doubles championships with his twin brother, Mike, and was on the U.S. team that won the Davis Cup title in 2007. He competed in Davis Cup from 2003-20.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton insists he has no plans to retire from Formula One after this disappointing season, and the seven-time world champion added he wants to stay at Mercedes “until the day I die.”

Hamilton is winless through 15 races this season and sixth in the standings. He trails reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who beat Hamilton for last year’s title in a controversial season-ending race, by 152 points heading into the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. The poor rollout of Mercedes’ draggy 2022 car has Hamilton in danger of the first winless season of his 16-year career.

There’s been speculation Daniel Ricciardo could move to Mercedes as a reserve driver next season, then take over for Hamilton when the Briton’s contract expires at the end of 2023.

“For years we’ve be going around, up and down with stories of retirement and stopping and for me, I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt,” the 37-year-old Hamilton responded when he was asked about it while sitting next to Ricciardo at a news conference on Thursday. “As I focus a lot on that, I’m feeling fit, I love what I’m doing and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

SOCCER

CHELSEA: Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level.

The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who was fired on Wednesday after an apparent breakdown in his relationship with Chelsea’s recently installed ownership team fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

While Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea last year and previously ran a locker room of soccer superstars – such as Kylian Mbappé and Neymar – at Paris Saint-Germain, Potter has a more obscure coaching past and has won only one trophy, the Swedish Cup in 2017. That came during a seven-year stint at remote Swedish club Ostersund (2011-18), which he led from the country’s fourth tier to the first division and then into the Europa League for the first time.

BASKETBALL

AMERICUP: Norris Cole made sure that USA Basketball will play for a medal at AmeriCup. Cole – a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat – scored a game-high 20 points, capping it off by making the game-winning runner with 1.4 seconds remaining, and the U.S. rallied past Puerto Rico 85-84 in an AmeriCup quarterfinal game Thursday in Recife, Brazil.

It was the game’s seventh and final lead change, the last two of those coming in the final 6.1 seconds.

The Americans will face Argentina in Saturday’s semifinals, with the medal-round games – either for gold or bronze – coming Sunday. Argentina is 4-0 in the tournament, rolling past Venezuela 76-53 in another quarterfinal Thursday. All four wins for Argentina have come by double figures, an average of 20.3 points.

EUROBASKET: Greece got another win, and a small scare as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in 19 minutes before leaving midway through the third quarter with an ankle issue in Greece’s 90-69 win over Estonia in the Group C finale for both teams at the EuroBasket tournament Thursday in Milan.

Antetokounmpo was clearly limping after the game, but was able to take part in the postgame on-court celebration and exchanged handshakes with Estonia’s players and coaches. Greece Coach Dimitrios Itoudis said Antetokounmpo got ice and treatment, but did not sound worried.

“It’s all good,” Itoudis said.

HOCKEY

U.S. HALL OF FAME: Longtime NHL goaltender Ryan Miller and Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey stars Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando headline the 2022 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled Thursday.

Three-time Paralympic gold medal-winning sled hockey goalie Steve Cash and late USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson were also elected. They’ll all be inducted at a ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota on Nov. 30.

SLED DOG RACING

OBITUARY: Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died.

The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. Officials with the world’s most famous sled dog race said Iditarod Nation was in mourning.

“Lance embodied the spirit of the race, the tenacity of an Alaskan musher, displayed the ultimate show of perseverance and was loved by his fans,” officials said in a statement.

The son of 1978 Iditarod champion Dick Mackey and brother of 1983 champion Rick Mackey, Lance Mackey overcame throat cancer in 2001 to win an unprecedented four straight Iditarod championships, from 2007 through 2010.

