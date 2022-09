BUCKFIELD — Bryce Poulin slipped in a pair of goals and helped undefeated Lisbon defeat Buckfield 3-2 in boys soccer action Friday.

Daniel Levesque added a goal for Lisbon (3-0-0) and goalie Levi Tibbets made four saves Buckfield goalie Gavin Charest made six saves.

Justin Lucas scored both unassisted goals for the Bucks (1-1-0).

