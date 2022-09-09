FALMOUTH – Barbara Ann Starbird, 92, formerly of South Portland, passed away on Monday Sept. 5, 2022 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

Barbara was born in Danbury, Conn. on April 28, 1930, daughter of Charles and Frances Harrington Stevens, where she attended local schools before relocating to Rockland, Maine. While in Rockland, she was once crowned Miss Maine Lobster, and was honored to ride and wave like a queen on the back of a fancy convertible during the holiday parades.

She attended the former Westbrook Junior College in Portland, and then graduated from Boston University where she met Harry A. Starbird, Jr., and soon they became husband and wife for over 67 years.

Barbara always made special times for her family especially every Birthday or Christmas was a major event which she so enjoyed doing for everyone. No one could ever leave without getting a big smile, hugs and kisses. She was also an avid Bridge player and loved to read most anything.

She and her husband spent many summers together out on Long Island, Maine on Casco Bay.

Harry and Barbara were known throughout greater Portland for their many years of operating Starbird Music until their retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband Harry Starbird, Jr. in 2020; her parents; her brothers Ralph and Jack Stevens.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Carol Starbird Bean and her husband Rick of Portland, Jill Clarke and her husband Tom of Frisco, Texas, a son, Harry A. Starbird, III of Cape Coral, Fla.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland.

To send a tribute in Barbara’s memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made in her memory to:

Alzhiemer’s Association

of Maine

383 US RT 1 #2C

Scarborough, ME.04074 or:

AVITA of Stroudwater

113 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME. 04092 or:

﻿Sedgewood Commons

22 Northbrook Dr.