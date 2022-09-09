BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 11-5 in an Eastern League game on Friday at Hadlock Field.

Portland trailed 5-2 in the seventh inning after Binghamton scored five runs in the third. Nicholas Northcut started the Sea Dogs’ rally with a two-run double to make it a one-run game and Elih Marrero tied it on a bases-loaded walk. Ceddanne Rafaela then cleared the bases with a triple to make it 8-5.

David Hamilton added a two-run single and Northcut scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for Portland.

Wyatt Young hit a solo home run, Ronny Maurico a two-run homer and Jeremy Vaszquez a two-run single for Binghamton in the third.

Tyler Dearden hit a solo home run in the third and Izzy Wilson a solo shot in the fourth for Portland.

Advertisement

The Sea Dogs lead in the Northeast Division second half standings is 2 1/2 games over Somerset, who played Hartford on Friday night.

AUTO RACING

JIMMIE JOHNSON’S FUTURE: Jimmie Johnson announced that sponsor Carvana has agreed to fund next year’s racing endeavors and the seven-time NASCAR champion will use the next few weeks to determine his 2023 schedule.

Johnson just a week ago said he was still seeking funding for a full IndyCar season. But he’s also impatiently awaiting IndyCar’s upcoming schedule because he wants to be part of NASCAR’s special project to take a Hendrick Motorsports entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

He hasn’t closed the door on running another NASCAR race some day, and explained at Laguna Seca Raceway that he has multiple offers to compete in a variety of motorsports series.

INDYCAR: Colton Herta insists he has no deal to race in Formula One next season, is surprised at the sudden interest from AlphaTauri and doesn’t really want an exemption to receive the Super License required to compete in the global series.

Advertisement

Is Sunday his final IndyCar race? Herta had no idea on Friday.

He heads into the IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway as the two-time defending race winner. Herta is not eligible to win the championship — five drivers remain mathematically eligible in the closest title fight since 2003 — but he’s the heavy favorite to win on the road course.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAUE: The English Premier League postponed its round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing across a mourning Britain.

The top-flight soccer clubs held a meeting on Friday and said they wanted to “pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.”

The English Football League – the three divisions below the Premier League – also called off their games this weekend. The Women’s Super League was due to start its season this weekend but has canceled its games, too.

Advertisement

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE: The public prosecutors’ office in Nice launched investigations into the violence that marred a Europa Conference League match and left 32 people injured.

The start of Thursday’s match between Nice and Cologne was delayed by about an hour because of fights among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium. The game ended 1-1.

Prosecutors opened three investigations on Friday into the violence not only inside the stadium but also outside it as well as in downtown Nice, French media reported. The goal is to “identify and arrest” those responsible.

The disorder is also subject to a UEFA disciplinary case with eight charges against Nice, including failure to screen and search spectators, and three against Cologne.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: Nate Diaz will take on fellow veteran welterweight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event showdown with Diaz.

Advertisement

The top three fights on the pay-per-view card were shuffled because of Chimaev’s failed weight cut, but all six fighters will still compete Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Chimaev weighed in 7 1/2 pounds over the limit at 178.5 pounds at the UFC Apex gym, and the Chechnya-born Swede’s mistake led to several late adjustments to the show on the Las Vegas Strip. Chimaev will fight rival Kevin Holland instead, while Holland’s scheduled opponent will fight Ferguson’s scheduled opponent.

Ferguson was scheduled to face Li Jingliang in the penultimate bout of UFC 279. Instead, the longtime title contender who briefly held the lightweight belt will step up to the five-round main event against Diaz, one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts.

The 37-year-old Diaz was a major betting underdog against Chimaev, one of the world’s top welterweights, but his fight with Ferguson is expected to be much more competitive. Diaz is in the final bout of his contract with the UFC, and he has already announced plans to start his own promotional company.

Although Chimaev is facing hefty financial penalties for his mistake, he will stay on the card to face Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout. The matchup carries bad blood: Chimaev and Holland got into a physical fight Thursday before the UFC 279 news conference, forcing the promotion to scrap the event.

CYCLING

Advertisement

SPANISH VUELTA: Remco Evenepoel had no trouble protecting his lead of the Spanish Vuelta on the 19th stage with only one day of competitive racing left.

Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl maintained his two-minute lead over Enric Mas over the course of the short and hilly ride that finished in a long, flat arrival to the finish line.

Mads Pedersen, the 2019 world champion, beat his fellow sprinters to claim the 86-mile ride to and from Talavera de la Reina in central Spain. It was the Dane’s third win of this race for his Trek-Segafredo team.

GOLF

LPGA: Without a top 10 since the Asia swing in early March, Jeongeun Lee6 posted her best score in nearly a year with a 9-under 63 in Cincinnati that gave her a one-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Lee6 has gone three years since her lone win on the LPGA Tour at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 26-year-old South Korean hasn’t contended since Singapore at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Advertisement

She was at 13-under 131, one ahead of Janet Lin of China, who had a 68. Ally Ewing had six straight birdies on the front nine and shot 64, leaving her two behind.

CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer holed out for eagle from 76 yards on the opening hole and shot his age for the second time this year with a 6-under 65 for a share of the lead with Padraig Harrington in the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.

Langer turned 65 two weeks ago. He shot a 64 in the Chubb Classic earlier in the year.

Harrington, the three-time major champion and most recent Ryder Cup captain for Europe, played bogey-free at Norwood Hills.

Ernie Els, Jose Maria Olazabal and Steven Alker were in the group at 66.