HIRAM – Eden Balduf scored the game-winning goal 19 seconds into overtime to lift Richmond past Sacopee Valley 2-1 in girls soccer action Saturday.

Breonna Dufresne assisted the goal. Sophie Wells had the other goal for the Bobcats (2-1-0) and Autumn Lane made 14 saves.

Elsie Reynolds scored for the Hawks (0-2-0) while Bridget Landry stopped 10 shots in net.

FIELD HOCKEY

LISBON 2, OAK HILL 0: Two second half goals propelled the Greyhounds (3-1) past the Raiders (1-4) in a Route 9 rivalry game in Wales.

Laura Mockler scored in the third quarter with Maddy Tuplin setting the goal up. Kayla Cooper scored in the fourth quarter with Reesa Theriault-Guay notching the helper. Maria Levesque made five saves for the shutout.

Sierra Lane kept Oak Hill in the game making 18 saves in the losing effort.

